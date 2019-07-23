Northeast Ohio weather: No rain in the forecast until next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure across the northern Plains will move slowly east today and Wednesday. Ahead of the high, northwest flow will bring cooler air to the region. By Thursday, the high will be centered right over the Buckeye State. This feature will continue to influence our weather through the weekend, as it shifts east to the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! I feel like I am forecasting for Los Angeles, minus that whole coastal fog thing. The weather is going to be very quiet here through the weekend.
For tonight, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few lake effect rain showers may develop after 9:00 PM. These showers may spark a few waterspouts or cold air funnels. Waterspouts are generally innocuous, unless you are boating nearby. If you spot one, you are encouraged to keep a safe distance.
Cold air funnels are also harmless. In fact, we had several reports of what appeared to be the same one yesterday evening. You can see the photos and read more about cold air funnels and waterspouts on our website.
Beautiful Stretch Through The Weekend:
Tomorrow will be another spectacular day, although we may have a little early-morning cloud cover around.
Wednesday’s high: 79°
Thursday’s high: 82°
Friday’s high: 85°
We do not have any rain in the forecast through the weekend, but it will be getting a little hotter Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend won’t be as oppressively humid as it was last weekend, it will feel like Summer.
Saturday’s high: 89°
Sunday’s high: 90°
Let’s Talk Numbers:
One of my favorite things about being a meteorologist is all of the statistical analysis that comes along with it. (For the record, I was horrible at economics, but I love statistics.)
I was looking over our rainfall numbers this afternoon, and I found something that you might find interesting. For July 2019 (so far), we have 2.52” of rainfall. We really haven’t seen a ton of rain in the Cleveland metro area this month. (Places like Wayne and Ashland counties have seen far more than we have up here.)
By this time of the month last month (June 2019), we had already accumulated 7.09” of rainfall in Cleveland! Despite this weekend’s oppressive heat and humidity, I think it’s safe to say that July has been treating us better than June did.
