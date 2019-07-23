Northeast Ohio Weather: Partly cloudy and 70s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A huge area of high pressure is located over the central part of the country this morning. The air mass is dry and cool for this time of year. I went with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A north wind will actually keep the lake shore warmer at night compared to neighborhoods farther inland. We are monitoring a disturbance this evening tracking in from the north. This is expected to trigger a few lake effect showers. The best risk will be along the lake shore and west this time. The potential for a waterspout will be there as well. You may also see little “cold air funnels” out over the lake as well.