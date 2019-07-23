Odell Beckham Jr. hosts youth football camp in Strongsville ahead of Cleveland Browns training camp Thursday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. hosted a youth football camp for grade school kids at Strongsville High School on Tuesday, July 23.
The wide receiver worked alongside several area prep and college coaches to help develop the skills of over 650 campers.
Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey also made an appearance:
The camp comes just two days before Cleveland Browns start training camp.
Anticipation has been building up but this will be the first time we see the entire crew at full speed.
Starters like Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield will work to build chemistry.
Fans are hoping it can be the same type of bond Beckham and Landry have built over the years.
The team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, so it will be interesting to see who makes the final 53-man roster.
Training camp will be free and open to the public starting Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m.
