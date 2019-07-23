Ohio City Irishtown Bend project gets $9M grant to move forward (drone video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The little known hillside behind a section of West 25th Street in Ohio City, called Irishtown Bend, has become a structural problem where it could slip into the Cuyahoga River and disrupt river traffic.
On Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the project a $9 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant the the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA).
NOACA has been working on the Irishtown Bend Project for years and originally requested $15.6 million from INFRA fund.
It’s called Irishtown Bend for the Irish immigrants who once lived in that area.
The bulkheads act like a retaining wall that line the river and hold up the hill are 60 to 70-years-old according to NOACA and are in bad shape.
“Without improvements to the retaining wall, a disastrous collapse of the hillside into the river would block all movement in both directions, potentially impeding $3.5 billion worth of economic activity—not just in Cleveland, but across the American Heartland, threatening manufacturing and mining industries and all the jobs they support,” NOACA said in a news release.
The entire project is expected to cost $64 million and already received funds from the following sources:
- Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District ($7 million)
- City of Cleveland ($1 million)
- State of Ohio ($5 million)
- Innovative public-private partnership ($3.2 million)
Ohio lawmakers in Washington on both sides of the isle were quick to praised the move.
“This important project to stabilize the Irishtown Bend area along the Cuyahoga River will help maintain this essential shipping channel, strengthen the economic viability of the region and protect the more than 20,000 jobs that rely on the river and the economic activity it supports,” Republican Senator Rob Portman said in a news release.
“The Irishtown Bend project will play an important role in the continued economic resurgence of Northeast Ohio, not only by protecting existing commerce on the Cuyahoga River, but by encouraging future economic and maritime development in the city and region,” Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said.
Part of the plan is once the hillside is stable again to install a public park which would have one of the best views of downtown Cleveland.
