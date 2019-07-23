Painesville police pull driver, passenger from car that careened into pond during chase (video)

Painesville police pull driver, passenger from car that careened into pond during chase (video)
GF Default - Painesville police rescue driver, passenger from car
By Chris Anderson | July 23, 2019 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 3:42 PM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police pulled a man and a woman from a car that quickly submerged underwater after flipping into a pond during a chase.

The chase started just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday after officers saw a 2010 Toyota run a red light near the intersection of Richmond Street and Chester Street, according to Painesville police.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Michael Clemens, outran police during the high-speed chase for three minutes before losing control and flipping into a pond on Renaissance Parkway.

Painesville police dashcam video shows chase prior to car careening into water

Officers Ryan Cueni, Kevin Love, and Cory Whitt rushed into the water towards the rapidly-submerging vehicle.

Left to right: Officers Ryan Cueni, Kevin Love, and Cory Whitt
Left to right: Officers Ryan Cueni, Kevin Love, and Cory Whitt (Source: Painesville police)

The passenger’s door was locked, but the officers were eventually able to pull a 33-year-old woman to safety. She indicated that Clemens was still inside the car. He was pulled from the vehicle only seconds before it fully submerged, Painesville police said.

Both Clemens and the female passenger were taken to TriPoint Medical Center for minor injuries.

Clemens, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, was charged with failure to comply, red light violation, driving under FRA suspension, and not possessing a valid operator’s license.

Mugshot for Michael Clemens
Mugshot for Michael Clemens (Source: Painesville police)

Bond was set at $7,500 during Clemens’ initial appearance at Painesville Municipal Court.

The vehicle was removed from the pond with assistance from the Lake County Dive Team and Bob’s Garage & Towing.

Painesville police rescue driver, passenger from car

Clemens and his female acquaintance weren’t the only things rescued from the submerged car. Painesville police also found fish inside after it was towed ashore.

Fish were found in submerged car

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.