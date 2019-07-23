Painesville police pull driver, passenger from car that careened into pond during chase (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police pulled a man and a woman from a car that quickly submerged underwater after flipping into a pond during a chase.
The chase started just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday after officers saw a 2010 Toyota run a red light near the intersection of Richmond Street and Chester Street, according to Painesville police.
The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Michael Clemens, outran police during the high-speed chase for three minutes before losing control and flipping into a pond on Renaissance Parkway.
Officers Ryan Cueni, Kevin Love, and Cory Whitt rushed into the water towards the rapidly-submerging vehicle.
The passenger’s door was locked, but the officers were eventually able to pull a 33-year-old woman to safety. She indicated that Clemens was still inside the car. He was pulled from the vehicle only seconds before it fully submerged, Painesville police said.
Both Clemens and the female passenger were taken to TriPoint Medical Center for minor injuries.
Clemens, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, was charged with failure to comply, red light violation, driving under FRA suspension, and not possessing a valid operator’s license.
Bond was set at $7,500 during Clemens’ initial appearance at Painesville Municipal Court.
The vehicle was removed from the pond with assistance from the Lake County Dive Team and Bob’s Garage & Towing.
Clemens and his female acquaintance weren’t the only things rescued from the submerged car. Painesville police also found fish inside after it was towed ashore.
