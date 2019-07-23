Recovery effort set to resume for missing swimmer at Nickel Plate Beach

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron Fire Department and other search and rescue teams will return to Nickel Plate Beach Tuesday morning to continue the recovery operations for 29-year-old Brittany Young of Vermilion.
Young was swimming with her husband and a friend Sunday when currents took her out past the swimming buoys.
The beach is closed until further notice.
Signs at the beach warn there’s no lifeguards on duty and swimmers enter the water at their own risk.
This is the second incident involving a swimmer at Nickel Plate Beach this summer.
July 7, Alvin Martin of Ashland went missing while trying to help a mother and two kids who were struggling in the water. His body was recovered two days later.
The Red Cross offers in-depth information on how to swim safely at the beach. They advise swimmers go in designated areas with a lifeguard present, always swim with a buddy, avoid areas with moving water, waves or rip currents and to stay within your fitness and swimming capabilities.
The Red Cross said if a swimmer is caught in a rip current to stay calm and don’t fight it. They advise to swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Then, turn and swim to shore. Alternately, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head to shore. They say if you can’t make it to shore, draw attention to yourself by waving and calling for help.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.