Red Cross sending crews to help victims in Wayne County flood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio region of the American Red Cross Association will send help to Wayne County for relief efforts.
High flood waters caused severe damage over the weekend, leaving many families displaced in the area.
The organization will send a number of two-person teams out into the flood-affected areas in Wayne County Tuesday.
The crews will head out at 9:30 a.m.
One of the teams will be in the Red Cross emergency response vehicle, while the other Red Cross workers will be in SUVs delivering clean-up supplies.
