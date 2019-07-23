Rocky River’s Pearl of the Orient saying goodbye after 35 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Pearl of the Orient, Rocky River’s famous Asian fine dining restaurant, will close its doors for good in the coming weeks.
The restaurant, owned and operated by George Hwang, first opened its doors in 1984 in the city’s Beachcliff Market Plaza.
In a lengthy goodbye aimed at patrons and residents, Hwang wrote, in part:
“This decision has been difficult to make, and we wanted you to hear this personally from us. Thank you so much for your dedication to Pearl and for allowing us to serve you and make your memories come alive.”
The restaurant will close in August.
