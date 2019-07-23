Sheffield Lake woman faces charges after driving into construction zone with children in car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old woman is facing charges in Rocky River Municipal Court after Bay Village police were dispatched for the report of a vehicle that drove past construction barricades.
On July 16 at 1:11 p.m. the Bay Village Police Department responded to the construction area on Lake Road east of Cahoon Road after Sheffield Lake resident Sharon Kessel drove through barricades and got stuck in the unfinished road.
Officers believed she was operating the vehicle impaired while transporting three children, ages 2, 4 and 6 years old.
According to a social media post the Bay Village Police Department said Kessel was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to control and endangering children.
A pending urinalysis lab result will determine if Kessler is charged with OVI.
