Sunny Side Up: Should Westlake students who don’t go to public school still be able to use public buses?

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing Westlake School District and their motion to stop busing for non-public school students.
Bringing us to the question of the day:
Should Westlake students who don’t go to public school still be able to use public buses?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.