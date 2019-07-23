Sunny Side Up: Should Westlake students who don’t go to public school still be able to use public buses?

Westlake City Schools are considering cutting busing for non-public schools in the district
By Randy Buffington | July 23, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 8:56 AM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing Westlake School District and their motion to stop busing for non-public school students.

“The timing of this decision is awful, irresponsible of the city of Westlake.”
Disgruntled Westlake parent

Bringing us to the question of the day:

Should Westlake students who don’t go to public school still be able to use public buses?

