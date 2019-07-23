Tuesday’s Cleveland Indians game will be 2nd game ever aired exclusively on YouTube TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians will be taking over social media on Tuesday night.
The Tribe’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays will be exclusively streamed on YouTube TV.
It will be the second game ever to be featured on the video website as part of MLB’s “Game of the Week” promotion. Logging into YouTube is not necessary to view the game.
A total of 13 games will be streamed on YouTube TV throughout the season.
On Monday, the Indians topped the Blue Jays 7-3 in their three-game series.
Trevor Bauer is slated to start Tuesday night’s game. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Former Indians first baseman Sean Casey will be call the game live online.
