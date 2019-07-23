Westlake City Schools considering cutting busing for non-public schools in the district

By Randy Buffington | July 23, 2019 at 5:27 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 5:32 AM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Westlake want to pull busing for non-public schools in the district.

The move has a number of parents up in arms, Monday night they confronted the school board.

The school district says the cost is impractical

If they pulled the busing nearly 200 students from 8 private schools (all west side) would not have bus service.

The school district says it’s trying to get more information to see if there is a way to cover the costs of their bus services.

