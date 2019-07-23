Westlake City Schools considering cutting busing for non-public schools in the district

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Westlake want to pull busing for non-public schools in the district.
The move has a number of parents up in arms, Monday night they confronted the school board.
The school district says the cost is impractical
If they pulled the busing nearly 200 students from 8 private schools (all west side) would not have bus service.
The school district says it’s trying to get more information to see if there is a way to cover the costs of their bus services.
