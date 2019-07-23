Woman on life support after falling off golf cart in Ashtabula County

Woman on life support after falling off golf cart in Ashtabula County
By Julia Tullos | July 23, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 11:51 AM

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Roaming Shores police said a young woman has “non survivable injuries” after falling off a golf cart.

Police Chief Will Roskos said the accident happened around 1 a.m. on July 21.

Roskos said the victim, a woman in her mid-twenties, fell off a golf cart traveling north on Morgan Terrace and suffered severe head injuries.

South Central Ambulance transported the victim, whose name is not being released, to Geauga Hospital where she temporarily remains on advanced life support.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.