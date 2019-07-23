5-year-old miracle child becomes New Franklin Police Officer for the day, helps Captain Marvel and Slider on quest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A 5-year-old child suffering from a genetic disorder was granted the wish of a lifetime Tuesday.
C.J. Lieb is a medical mystery to doctors.
He suffers from what is believed to be a genetic disorder that causes immune dysregulation.
A team of physicians at the National Institute of Health hoped to locate the gene causing the condition so they can perform genetic therapy but, ran out of time before CJ was in need of a bone marrow transplant.
His doctors believe that the transplant will give him a second chance at life and 6 months later, it seems to be working.
C.J. is feeling better than ever and slowly returning to a normal childhood, but Tuesday his life was anything but normal — it was super.
Thanks to A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter (ASW) partnered with the New Franklin Police Department to make his wish come true to be an honorary New Franklin Police Officer for a day.
Mayor Paul Adamson swore him in at 10:30 a.m.
Once his mom pinned his badge on, C.J. went on patrol with Officer Jason Tirbovich.
While on patrol, New Franklin Dispatch radioed the duo to check on a vehicle parked in the front apron of the New Franklin Fire Department.
What C.J. did not know is in the car “belonged to” superhero, Captain Marvel, and Cleveland Indians mascot, Slider.
Upon arriving at the scene, C.J. and Officer Tirbovich told the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle.
The driver and passenger exited the vehicle to reveal to C.J. they were Captain Marvel and Slider.
After meeting Captain Marvel and Slider, C.J. went on a quest to help the superhero and mascot find the New Franklin Fire Department.
Once the mission was complete and they made it to the destination, the New Franklin Fire Department gave the mini police lieutenant a tour.
The day ended back at the New Franklin Police Department with a non-dairy pizza and Ice cream party attended by his family, friends, police and fire staff.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.