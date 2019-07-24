Akron man wanted by police for detonating homemade explosive device

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is wanted by police in Springfield Township for making threats and detonated an explosive device on July 20.
According to police, 39-year-old Brian Matthew Capien threatened several people via cell phone. He reportedly said he planned to kill them and that he “had something for them."
A witness then saw Capien near one of the victim’s home, at which point ignited the homemade explosive device before fleeing the area.
Although the device did successful detonate, nobody was injured and there was no significant damage done to any structures.
Capien is wanted for possession and use of an explosive device, aggravated menacing, stalking, and inducing panic.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brian Matthew Capien is asked to contact the Spring Police at 330-784-1609.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.