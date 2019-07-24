Barberton woman, 26, charged for violently attacking relative with crowbar inside Akron Subway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Barberton woman is now facing criminal charges for attacking a Subway worker with a crowbar.
Renea Wright is charged with felonious assault and vandalism for the July 11 incident at the South Hawkins Avenue restaurant in Akron.
Police said Wright, Salah Mahdi, and several other suspects entered the restaurant and went after a 40-year-old family member working at the Subway.
The man was struck with a crowbar above the eye and was treated at the scene by EMS.
Officers said the suspects also damaged furniture and fixtures and tipped over displays, causing about $1500-$2000 in damages.
The restaurant became so chaotic that it sent the workers at a nail salon next door into full panic mode.
