Barberton woman, 26, charged for violently attacking relative with crowbar inside Akron Subway
By Julia Tullos | July 24, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 11:53 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Barberton woman is now facing criminal charges for attacking a Subway worker with a crowbar.

Renea Wright is charged with felonious assault and vandalism for the July 11 incident at the South Hawkins Avenue restaurant in Akron.

Police said Wright, Salah Mahdi, and several other suspects entered the restaurant and went after a 40-year-old family member working at the Subway.

Salah Mahdi is also charged in connection with an attack on a family member at an Akron Subway.

The man was struck with a crowbar above the eye and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Officers said the suspects also damaged furniture and fixtures and tipped over displays, causing about $1500-$2000 in damages.

Screen grab of one of the four suspects in an attack at an Akron Subway on Thursday July 11, 2019. (Source: Akron Police Department)

The restaurant became so chaotic that it sent the workers at a nail salon next door into full panic mode.

