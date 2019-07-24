Browns basics for training camp 2019

With Browns training camp set to start Thursday, here is what fans need to know:
All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available
When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance and gates will open one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.
Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.
Select Browns players will sign autographs following each training camp session. Autographs and specific player availability are not guaranteed.
Open practices:
July 25-29 10 am-noon
July 31-Aug 2 10 am-noon
Aug 3 4-6 pm (Orange & Brown scrimmage, First Energy Stadium)
Aug 5 10:30 am-12:30 pm
Aug 6 10 am-noon
Aug 9 3:45-5:45 pm
Aug 10 2:45-4:45 pm
Aug 12 10 am-noon
Aug 20 10 am-noon
Aug 21 10 am-noon
2019 CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP
PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*
- Smoking is prohibited.
- Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
- Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
- Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).
- Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.
- Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.
*All rules are subject to change at team’s discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.
DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING
From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn left onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)
Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)
Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.