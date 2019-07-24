Buehler’s recalling packaged salads due to possible foreign material contamination

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Buehler’s Fresh Foods of Wooster announced a voluntary recall of Buehler’s Gourmet Pea Salad with Bacon and 360 pounds of Buehler’s Garden Ranch Salad.
Foreign material was found in one of the ingredients used to make the product, creating a potential hazard for consumers. The problem was discovered by establishment employees performing quality control checks during production.
The Buehler’s Gourmet Pea Salad with Bacon was produced on two days—July 10 and 17.
Both lots were shipped and sold through their own Buehler’s retail stores at the following locations:
- Buehler’s 3632 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256
- Buehler’s 275 Forest Meadows, Medina, OH 44256
- Buehler’s 3450 Burbank Road, Wooster, OH 44691
- Buehler’s 4045 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44319
- Buehler’s 830 South Second Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
- Buehler’s 1055 Sugarbush Drive, Ashland, OH 44805
- Buehler’s 7138 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718
- Buehler’s 417 South Broadway, New Philadelphia, OH 44663
The product was packaged in 10-12 lb. plastic containers.
The Buehler’s Garden Ranch Salad was produced on two days—July 10 and 16.
Both lots were shipped and sold through their own Buehler’s retail stores at the following locations:
- Buehler’s 3632 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256
- Buehler’s 275 Forest Meadows, Medina, OH 44256
- Buehler’s 3450 Burbank Road, Wooster, OH 44691
- Buehler’s 830 South Second Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
- Buehler’s 1055 Sugarbush Drive, Ashland, OH 44805
- Buehler’s 7138 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718
- Buehler’s 175 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH 44281
- Buehler’s 3000 North Wooster Ave, Dover, OH 44622
- Buehler’s 336 North Market Street, Wooster, OH 44691
- Buehler’s 1114 West High Street, Orrville, OH 44667
- Buehler’s 2226 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, OH 44647
Thus far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.