Cleveland City Council to vote on changing name of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Cleveland City Council will vote to change the holiday known as Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day.
The issue was proposed by Councilman Basheer Jones.
If passed, it could go into effect by this upcoming holiday--which is Oct. 15.
The proposal has hit a nerve with many residents.
Some in the historic Little Italy neighborhood have been vocal about their dissatisfaction.
A statue of Christopher Columbus stands in Tony Brush Park.
Rosemary Nhey-Phils is one of those long time residents.
She said she has lived in Little Italy her entire life.
“It’s got to stay the way it was," insisted Nhey-Phils, “I was born and raised in this neighborhood and I’m just used to it being called that”.
But D’Nae Webb said, while she was unfamiliar with the statue in the neighborhood, she “would much rather have it be Indigenous People’s Day than Columbus Day."
Webb said she thinks it would be “a lot better” because “for us to call it after the name of somebody who basically started taking over, I don’t think is right."
Ken Walker agreed with Webb and noted.
““It’s a day that’s filled with death and despair that has ruined the lives of indigenous people for so long,” he said. “To be able to take that day away from him and give it to the people that were affected to raise them up is better.”
One 84-year-old woman, and long-time resident of Little Italy, provided a different idea altogether.
“Why don’t you just have an Indigenous Day instead of changing Columbus Day, which has been around forever?” she said.
Jones released this statement:
The Little Italy Facebook page also posted, encouraging residents to show up to Wednesday’s council meeting before the vote and express their views.
