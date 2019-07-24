Cuyahoga County sheriff looking for a man facing rape charges from 14 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In 2005, Narlis Watts was charged with several counts related to a rape of a minor and has been on the run since.
Featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone has information that could lead to the arrest of 61-year-old Watts.
According to the sheriff’s office Watts is accused of rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Cuyahoga County.
Watts is accused of intimidating his victim into obscene acts while she was under aged.
His last know address is out of Washington, North Carolina but officials are hoping someone in Northeast Ohio knows where he is currently.
Also featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday was 23-year-old Andre Mitchell from Cleveland.
According to the sheriff’s department his alleged domestic violence crimes were carried out using a gun which increases the possible penalties.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
