Driver of truck responsible for over 100 flat tires on I-77 identified
(Source: Cleveland Fire via Twitter)
By Amber Cole | July 24, 2019 at 5:49 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 5:49 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cleanup is over on I-77, but the headache remains for the approximately 100 drivers who sustained flat tires after a dump truck lost a load of scrap metal debris while traveling on Wednesday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-77 were shutdown for more than four hours as authorities worked to clean up the mess. The incident began around 3:45 p.m. and the highway did not reopen again until around 8 p.m.

The driver has been identified of Paul Podgurski Jr. He was cited for commercial driver’s license violations and a load violation for not properly covering the load being hauled.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an inspection of the truck on scene. They ultimately took the driver out of service for the license violation and took the truck out of service until the load could be fully secured.

Drivers who sustained damage should fill out a damage claim online for reimbursement.

