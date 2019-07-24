Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of murdering a Lake County bartender

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury continues to deliberate in the re-trial for the man accused of murdering a Mentor-on-the-Lake bartender.
Joseph Thomas is accused of killing Annie McSween.
She worked at Mario’s Lakeway Lounge on Andrews Road in Mentor-on-the-Lake.
Her body was found on Nov. 26, 2010 in the wooded area outside the bar.
McSween had been strangled and stabbed multiple times in the neck and back.
Thomas was arrested in June of 2011 and convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape in 2012.
In 2017, the Ohio Supreme Court reversed his death sentence and ordered the new trial.
Thomas’s trial began July 8 and is being heard by Lake County Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci.
The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon.
