List of dirtiest US beaches contaminated with pollution, fecal matter name 5 in northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report found thousands of beaches in the United States, including five in Ohio, tested positive for unhealthy levels of pollution.
Fifty-eight sites along Lake Erie were sampled in 2018. Of those beaches, 56 of them were found potentially unsafe for at least one day.
The five sample sites in Ohio with the most unsafe days include:
- Bay View West, Erie County (48 unsafe days)
- Maumee Bay State Park (Inland), Lucas County (43 unsafe days)
- Villa Angela State Park, Cuyahoga County (42 unsafe days)
- Lakeview Beach, Lorain County (39 unsafe days)
- Euclid State Park, Cuyahoga County (38 unsafe days)
The state’s beach water quality can be checked in real-time through an Ohio Department of Health application.
Contaminants detected in the tests included sewage overflow and livestock manure that ran off from nearby farms.
According to the report, the water pollution poses a public health threat to individuals who come in contact with it, which could lead to intestinal issues of skin infections.
In May, more than 142,000 gallons of sewage and stormwater overflowed into Lake Erie prompting an advisory for Cleveland’s shoreline.
The study is a result of 4,523 tests conducted in 2018 by the nonprofit organizations Environment America Research & Policy Center and the Frontier Group.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.