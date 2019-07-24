Living in a landmark: Here’s your first look inside the new Terminal Tower Residences apartments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most iconic building in Cleveland: The Terminal Tower. And soon, we’ll have the option to live there.
The first new units will be move-in ready by September, but 19 News got a sneak-peek inside on Wednesday.
“We’ll have 297 units here. They range anywhere from 590 square feet to 2,700 square feet,” says Matt Driggs, Vice President for Commercial Real Estate for The K&D Group.
There will be one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus penthouses. The residences will be located on floors four through 14.
“We have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,” says Driggs.
There are 60 different styles of units from which to choose.
“Most of the units have beverage centers, so like a wine cooler,” says Driggs, adding, “A lot of the units have fireplaces as well.”
Amenities include a new fitness center on the 15th-floor as well as a community lounge.
“It’ll have a bar. It’ll have very modern finishes, wood finishes on the wall, televisions, fireplaces,” explains Driggs.
The apartments will also include a new rooftop deck on the 15th-floor for residents only.
“Which will have another bar, have places for people to get outside, a brand new deck, beautiful views of the lake, beautiful views of the city,” says Driggs.
Plus, Driggs adds, being in the Terminal Tower means you can walk to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the casino, hop on the RTA at Tower City, all without ever having to go outside.
“You can go downstairs, get on the RTA, and be at the airport without even going outside either. You can leave for Florida from here in your flip flops in January,” says Driggs.
Driggs says prices for the apartments start at $1,180 per month. The first units will be ready for move-in on Sept. 2, 2019. The community lounge is expected to be complete by mid-October.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.