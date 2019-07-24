Lorain community mourning the loss of Toni Morrison Elementary student

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain community is in mourning after the sudden and shocking loss of one of their own.
Lorain City Schools announced the passing 10-year-old Za’Nobio Shaniuk, a scholar-athlete who died over the weekend. He suffered what proved to be a fatal asthma attack while playing baseball, his favorite sport.
Principal Dr. Bridgette Kaiser described Za’Nobio as a “one of a kind” kid who made a lasting impression of everyone he met.
“He had such spunk and was wicked smart,” Kaiser said, “Z was beautiful to say the least. He had so many talents and he will be greatly missed by many.”
The funeral will be held on Friday, July 26, at The Call Out Church of Almighty God on River Road South in Elyria.
The wake is scheduled from 10-11 a.m., with the funeral to be held immediately following.
Attendees are asked to wear blue, Za’Nobio’s favorite color.
