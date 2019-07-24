$1 million worth of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl seized during Cleveland drug bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people are in custody after a bust in Cleveland resulted in the seizure of nine kilograms of dangerous drugs.
According to the Ohio National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, eight kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 10 grams of fentanyl were netted during the operation.
The drugs are estimated to have a value of more than $1 million.
The five suspects who were arrested in connection to the drug bust were identified through communications analysis and target research, the task force stated. They have not been identified by the Ohio National Guard at this time.
“The analytical support provided by our analyst was crucial for all stages of this investigation and was an integral component to the disruption and dismantling of the drug trafficking organization,” said Maj. Ryan McMaster, Ohio National Guard Counterdrug Task Force coordinator. “I am continually in awe of what our National Guard members are doing for their communities without the need for recognition."
Since the beginning of 2019, nearly 6,000 pounds of drugs and assets valued at $98 million have been seized during operations that the Ohio National Guard’s task force assisted with.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.