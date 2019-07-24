‘My kids had to experience this’: Painesville couple says they were unjustly detained and questioned by ICE agents

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville couple is speaking out after they say ICE agents detained and questioned them outside their home Tuesday morning.
When Aaron Moreno, a legal permanent resident, pulled out of his driveway to go to work around 5:45 a.m., three unmarked vehicles surrounded his car, and he was detained by the agents and questioned, according to community activist Christy Harst.
Harst said that after Moreno produced his legal documents, he was released. Shortly after, his wife, Brittany Moreno, who is pregnant, pulled out of her driveway with their two children, ages four and 12.
Harst says the agents then detained Brittany for several minutes as her children watched from the back seat. She is a U.S. citizen of Mexican heritage, and was released.
“My kids had to experience this,” said Brittany in a prepared statement. “I told my 12-year-old—you’re Mexican so you are going to have to learn how to deal with this.”
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced a nationwide crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Yesterday, Harst’s Latino organization, HOLA Ohio, held a press conference at the Free Stamp in downtown Cleveland to voice its opposition to the initiative. They held a second presser in Painesville on Tuesday to protest the detainments of Aaron and Brittany.
19 News has reached out to ICE for comment, but has not yet received a response.
The immigration agency drew criticism from the public and elected officials yesterday when agents smashed a car window and took a driver into custody in Kansas City, Mo.
The arrest was captured live on Facebook (around the 21-minute mark):
