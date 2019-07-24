Northeast Ohio Weather: Another day in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Huge area of high pressure is west of Ohio this morning. It is tracking east and it will be the reason why we will basically stay rain free the next several days. A disturbance south of Cleveland may just be enough to set off an isolated shower or storm along the US-30 corridor today. The sky will be mostly cloudy away from the lake. More sun is expected along the lake shore. Temperatures remain below normal today so another day with temperatures in the 70s.