Northeast Ohio weather: Lovely evening ahead, rain returns next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will slowly move east today and tonight, eventually centering itself over Ohio tomorrow. The high will continue to influence the local area into the weekend, as it shifts to the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! Has it not been just stunning today? I could get used to this! How about you?
Temperatures will be similar to yesterday evening’s numbers. We’ll fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by dawn.
Are You Enjoying This?
What a week. We’ve got more of this nice weather coming. Although, it will be a little hotter by the weekend.
Thursday’s high: 82°
Friday’s high: 85°
Saturday’s high: 89°
Sunday’s high: 90°
The only precipitation chance I have in before next week is a slight chance of a passing downpour tomorrow afternoon, mainly east of I-77.
