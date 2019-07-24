Ohio parole officer charged with sex crimes against 3 women he was assigned to monitor

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections parole officer is out on bond after being charged with sex crimes against three of the women he was in charge of looking after.
Portage County Court of Common Pleas records show 50-year-old Keith Cooper was charged with one count of rape (first degree felony), one count of gross sexual imposition (fourth degree felony), and two counts of sexual battery (third degree felony) on July 19.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were three women on probation that he was assigned to monitor by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Court records show Cooper appeared before Judge Becky Doherty on Monday where his bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.
He was then booked into the Portage County Jail, according to court documents.
However, court records show Cooper has since been released after posting 10% of the bond that same day.
Records show Cooper is a resident of King Meadow Trail in Kent.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections spokesperson JoEllen Smith confirmed Cooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.
Cooper is set to appear in Portage County Court on August 21 at 9 a.m. for his discovery hearing.
