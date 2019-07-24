Sagamore Hills officers repair elderly woman’s flag pole, retire and replace late husband’s “Old Glory”

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Sagamore Hills Police Officers went beyond the call of duty to help a resident and show respect to the Star-Spangled Banner.
The Sagamore Hills Police Department said while Officer Ryan Shelby was on patrol, he noticed a home had a leaning flag pole.
Officer Shelby learned the homeowner was an elderly resident who could not fix it on her own.
After getting her permission, Officer Shelby and Officer Dan DeCrane repaired her flagpole.
The officers also brought down the weathered, discolored flag and replaced it with a brand new “Old Glory."
After raising up the new flag, they folded the old one and presented it to her.
Sagamore Hills Police said the gesture meant the world to her because the now-retired flag was her late husband’s who served in the military.
