Sentencing scheduled Thursday for Cleveland driver convicted in deadly hit-and-run accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The driver who struck and killed a 67-year-old man who was crossing a street on the city’s West Side will be sentenced Thursday.
In June, Davonte Long pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.
On March 15, Camilo Gabriel and his wife were in a crosswalk at W. 25th and Woodbridge on their way to a doctor’s appointment when Gabriel was struck.
Gabriel managed to pushed his wife to safety before being hit.
Gabriel was transported from the scene to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Gabriels would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this year.
Long fled the scene after the accident and turned himself in to Cleveland police on March 26.
Cuyahoga County Court Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell will sentence Long and Gabriel’s family members are expected to give victim impact statements.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.