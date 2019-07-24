2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect

Armond Johnson (Source: WOIO)
Armond Johnson (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019.

Cleveland police said Armond Johnson first shot and killed Keyra Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of E. 63rd Street.

Keyra Collins
Keyra Collins

Johnson, 29, then allegedly set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2.

Armond Johnson Jr. and Aubree Stone
Armond Johnson Jr. and Aubree Stone

Before fleeing the scene, police said Johnson shot and killed David Cousin Jr. in a field next door to the home.

David Cousin
David Cousin

Johnson was arrested by police on July 9, 2019.

Cleveland police arrest Armond Johnson
Cleveland police arrest Armond Johnson

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

