2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village

Armond Johnson (Source: WOIO)
Armond Johnson (Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village.

All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019.

Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of 14 counts of aggravated murder, three counts of arson, two counts of endangering children, one count of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence.

Johnson could be sentenced to death for the crimes; however, the date for the death penalty phase of the trial has not been scheduled.

Armond Johnson first shot and killed Keyra Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of E. 63rd Street.

Keyra Collins
Keyra Collins((Source: Family))

Johnson, 29, then set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2.

Armond Johnson Jr. and Aubree Stone
Armond Johnson Jr. and Aubree Stone

Before fleeing the scene, Johnson shot and killed David Cousin Jr. in a field next door to the home.

David Cousin
David Cousin

Johnson was arrested by police on July 9, 2019.

Cleveland police arrest Armond Johnson
Cleveland police arrest Armond Johnson

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy restores power to homes in Lorain County
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
Carlton Knox (Source; Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death
39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries