Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village.

All four victims were murdered on July 8, 2019.

Armond Johnson’s trial began Aug. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of 14 counts of aggravated murder, three counts of arson, two counts of endangering children, one count of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence.

Johnson could be sentenced to death for the crimes; however, the date for the death penalty phase of the trial has not been scheduled.

Armond Johnson first shot and killed Keyra Collins inside her home in the 3700 block of E. 63rd Street.

Johnson, 29, then set the house on fire, killing the two young children trapped inside.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2.

Before fleeing the scene, Johnson shot and killed David Cousin Jr. in a field next door to the home.

Johnson was arrested by police on July 9, 2019.

