Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect in court Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing his six-year-old son and three additional people in Slavic Village will be arraigned Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, Armond Johnson, 26, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, kidnapping, endangering children, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.
Cleveland police said all four victims were found on July 9.
David Cousin Jr., 35, was found in a field next door to a home in the 3700 block of East 63.
Police said Cousin had been shot to death.
While canvassing the neighborhood, police said they looked through the windows of the home next to the field and saw two children.
Once officers got inside, they also found the body of their mom, Keyra Collins, 25.
Police said the children, Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2, died of smoke inhalation.
Collins died of gunshot wounds to her back and stomach.
Johnson, who is being held on a $5 million bond, faces the death penalty if convicted.
