19-year-old shooting victim who sought safety at Cleveland Public Library branch dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shooting victim Brandon Cutnoe, 19, who took shelter inside Cleveland Public Library’s Brooklyn Branch Tuesday, died from his injuries, according to new information from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Officers responded just after 6 p.m. to Pearl Road and found Cutnoe inside the library suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics rushed Cutnoe to MetroHealth Hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.
Investigators learned that Cutnoe and the shooting suspect met at the library on Tuesday.
The two got into an altercation, which then prompted the unidentified suspect to shoot Cutnoe.
The suspect fled from the scene and has not yet been apprehended, police said.
