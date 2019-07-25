Akron man apprehended after detonating homemade explosive device

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man wanted by Springfield Township Police for making threats and detonating an explosive device on July 20 is in custody.
Police said 39-year-old Brian Matthew Capien used a cell phone to tell several people he planned to kill them and that he “had something for them.”
A device near one of the victim’s homes did successfully detonate, but no one suffered injuries and the structures did not sustain significant damage.
Springfield Township Police Sergeant Eric East said the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Capien hiding under a bed in the 3200 block of Mogodore Road in Brimfield Township.
Sergeant East said there were no other explosive devices were found and he was arrested without incident.
There is no known information about the residence he was hiding in at this time.
According to Sergeant East, Capien is in the custody of the Springfield Township Police Department and will be booked into the Summit County Jail after he is interviewed by detectives.
