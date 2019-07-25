Anti-Semitic flyer left at Greater Cleveland Jewish Museum denies Holocaust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
The darkness of Anti-Semitism showed itself again in the Beachwood community.
Someone left a flyer denying the Holocaust at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage earlier this month.
“People of conscience and of faith need to speak up to call out people that want to label and dehumanize the other,” managing director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood David Schafer said.
Schafer speaks from recent experience.
Earlier this month, someone put up a copy of this poster at the museum.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, over the last year more than 18-hundred Anti-Jewish incidents have happened across America.
“Hate groups are proliferating right now,” Schafer said, “It’s sort of the environment we’re living in today. The reason the Maltz Museum exits is to be a response to this hate in society and our community.”
“As we enter the Hate Theater we have artifacts, replicas of Klan robes and really what’s appalling is that hate is taught as you can see in this children Klan robe and hate can be untaught,” Schafer said.
The Beachwood Police are investigating the incident which mirrors others around the country. If you know anything about who did it you’re asked to call the police, 216-464-1234.
