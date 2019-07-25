APNewsBreak: Inspection finds persistent problems at jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — A memo obtained by The Associated Press shows a recent state inspection of a troubled county jail in Cleveland has found problems with medical care and other issues persist months after they were cited during previous inspections.
Unsanitary conditions and prolonged inmate lockdowns at the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Corrections Center also were outlined in the memo written last week by an official with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Gov. Mike DeWine in early June said he'd ordered improvements in the state's jail inspection system along with monthly inspections of Cuyahoga County's jail, which a U.S. Marshals Service report in November said was plagued by "inhumane" conditions and unsafe for inmates and staff.
A Cuyahoga County spokesman says the memo shows the county is “working hard” to make improvements at the jail.