Avon Lake woman pleads not guilty to hitting a cyclist and then fleeing the scene

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old Avon Lake woman who is accused of seriously injuring a cyclist in a hit and run accident pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.
Allison Spoerl was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, stopping after accident and falsification.
Avon Lake police said Spoerl struck Patty Banks, 51, at Lake and Moore Roads on May 15 and then fled the scene.
Police said they were able to link Spoerl’s vehicle to the crime with surveillance video that captured the incident.
Her vehicle was found a day later in a Northeast Ohio auto body shop.
Spoerl remains out on bond.
Banks, of Bay Village, suffered multiple injuries; including a concussion, severe lacerations on her face, neck and torso, a fractured pelvis and collarbone, a broken patella and severe bruising.
Friends have set up at GoFundMe account to help the Banks family with expenses.
