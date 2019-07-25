Beachwood police: Anti-Semitic flier found posted at Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after an anti-Semitic poster was found hanging from a Jewish museum in Beachwood.
According to the police report, an employee at Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage found the offensive poster on an electronic sign outside of the building on Thursday, July 18.
Text printed on the flier read “Holocaust=Fake News.”
Beachwood police are continuing to investigate the incident.
