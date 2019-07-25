Bieber tosses 1-hitter, fans 10 as Indians top Blue Jays 4-0

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber threw a 35-pitch bullpen session before the game. Kluber has been sidelined since May 1, when he was hit by a line drive from Miami's Brian Anderson and broke a bone in his forearm. Kluber will throw another bullpen Saturday. ... OF Tyler Naquin (right hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight day, but did run on the field before the game.