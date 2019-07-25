Bomb squad called to a possible meth lab on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Bomb Squad was called out to a vacant home on the city’s East Side after workers found a possible meth lab.
According to Cleveland police, the workers were fixing up the foreclosed home at 1800 E. 33rd around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when they found the drug making material.
The workers called 911 and left the home.
Cleveland police narcotics and vice officers were also notified about the possible lab.
Officers said there is no danger to neighbors.
