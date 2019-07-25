Cleveland Browns fan moves family from New York to Ohio, ‘Just for Odell’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christopher Ortiz, 33, isn’t your average NFL fan, he’s all in.
The 33-year-old moved his family of four to Ohio after hearing the news about the Odell Beckham Jr.
Just like Beckham, he got settled in around March.
“We were actually in the car when we found out the news,” Ortiz said with a laugh.
He expects the team to go to the playoffs without a doubt.
Ortiz moved with his family from New York state, where Odell Beckham Jr. spent six seasons with the Giants.
The wideout has separated himself as one of the most dangerous guys in the league.
Career statistics
390 receptions | 5, 476 yards | 44 touchdowns
Ortiz like many Browns fans expects more of the same this year.
