Dog houses for rent while you shop are coming to downtown Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Every dog owner knows the challenges of having a pet and wanting to go into a store that might not allow them.
Now, Cuyahoga Falls has an answer.
The city has partnered with a company, which manufactures air-conditioned dog houses, called Dog Spots.
Dog owners can rent the personal dog house for a limited period of time while they shop, dine, or wander downtown Cuyahoga Falls.
The dog owners can even keep up with their pup via an app, which is equipped with a livestream feed of the inside of the dog house.
“Oh my gosh, that’s perfect," said Rachel Mothersbaugh, who brings her dog Elana to work with her in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. "We like the ice cream shop. You can’t take your dog in to get ice cream, so if you could just rent it out, put your dog in there, and not worry anyone was going to steal it, that would be great.“
There will be two dog house locations on either end of Front Street.
Whitney Milligan, whose store, Jean & Lou, is located at the far end of the street, says it's good for businesses, dogs, and their owners.
“It’s kind of a win win. The dogs can come walk on Front Street for a while, the owners can stop in and shop or grab a drink or a bite to eat," said Milligan. "We had heard rumors about it a couple of months ago, so we’re really excited that it’s actually happening.”
There will be a ribbon cutting at the dog house located at the pavilion on Front Street on Aug. 5.
