Fans, Berea residents ready for Browns training camp to get underway

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns training camp opens Thursday.
With fan enthusiasm at an all-time high—thanks to a late-season surge and some high-profile off-season moves—tickets to the 15 sessions sold out quickly.
Things get a little chaotic for neighbors living near the team’s headquarters in Berea, but most welcome the uptick in activity.
“It’s like a game—a college game actually,” said Todd Huey, who lives near the training facility.
“Fans (are) parking all over the place. They really support the Browns. They come out rain or shine and they’re really excited about it. This season should be a good one.”
On Wednesday, city employees posted parking restriction signs.
Huey said he can make a few bucks by letting people park in his driveway. His brother-in-law, who lives next door, does the same thing.
“There are a lot of people, but everyone’s very respectful of the residents and it’s not an inconvenience at all,” Huey said.
Don Yonkings, a lifelong Browns fan, and his wife Connie visited team headquarters ahead of all the excitement. They live in North Carolina and are in town visiting family in Ohio.
“I grew up a little west of here, in Amherst, and it’s all I ever knew. The Browns were everything to me. I love them, and I can’t wait to get competitive again. It’s going to be awesome," Yonkings said.
“I want to see the team be competitive for the division and we’re going to be the powerhouse like we used to be back in the 80s.”
