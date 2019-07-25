Give back! Give a pack!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Hope and confidence...that’s really what’s inside a packpack!
A new backpack filled with school supplies empowers children.
Take it from Elmoria.
You can help more kids get ready for school and give them the confidence they need to thrive. Here’s how:
1. Download a school supply list and go shopping.
2. Drop off new school supplies at a location In Your Area.
3. Organize an Operation Backpack drive.
4. Make an online donation.
Every child deserves to be ready for their first day of school with confidence. YOU can help!
