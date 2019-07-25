Hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man in crosswalk sentenced to 6 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck and killed a 67-year-old man who was crossing a street on the city’s West Side was sentenced in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Thursday.
Davonte Long was received six years in prison for the death of Camilo Gabriel. He will have to serve three years of probation upon his release and will not be able to get a license for 10 years.
In June, Long pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.
On March 15, Gabriel and his wife were in a crosswalk at W. 25th and Woodbridge on their way to a doctor’s appointment when Gabriel was struck.
Gabriel managed to pushed his wife to safety before being hit.
Gabriel was transported from the scene to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Gabriels would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this year.
Long fled the scene after the accident and turned himself in to Cleveland police on March 26.
Gabriel’s son on spoke in court about the devastating impact of his father’s death
