'I almost got hit by a semi’: Mother driving young child found herself in I-77 chaos

“If i didn’t swerve over, I would’ve hit another car, but when I did swerve over, I almost got hit by a semi in the process,” said Custer. She says she didn’t have it as bad as other drivers. “A lot of them were stuck and couldn’t move.” Custer was able to coast her way to a nearby tire place with her two busted rear tires. “I was shaking real bad. I was shaking,” said Custer.