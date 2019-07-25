'I almost got hit by a semi’: Mother driving young child found herself in I-77 chaos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the dozens of drivers who blew out their tires on I-77 Tuesday is speaking out.
What was supposed to be a short, easy ride on to grandma’s, was anything but for 13-month-old Christine Custer. Her mother, Karen Custer, says, “Little Christine was screaming real bad.”
Custer was one of the nearly 100 drivers who got quite a scare late Tuesday afternoon. “All of a sudden, my tires went pop,” said Custer.
Cleveland Police say the driver of an uncovered dump truck lost a load of scrap metal debris. It was scattered all over the northbound lane causing tires to blow out. The road was shut down for hours while crews picked up every piece of debris. The driver was cited for a number of violations.
“If i didn’t swerve over, I would’ve hit another car, but when I did swerve over, I almost got hit by a semi in the process,” said Custer. She says she didn’t have it as bad as other drivers. “A lot of them were stuck and couldn’t move.” Custer was able to coast her way to a nearby tire place with her two busted rear tires. “I was shaking real bad. I was shaking,” said Custer.
Custer now has two new but used tires. She says if it weren’t for her boss loaning her money, she would really be in a bind. “The city should be reimbursing us or compensating us,” said Custer. Cleveland Police are telling drivers to submit a claim on the city’s website.
We reached out to the city twice to find out if there’s a limit on how much drivers could be reimbursed. We haven’t yet gotten a response. “I’m gonna make a full complaint and I’m gonna keep going to you guys about this if that’s what I gotta do."
