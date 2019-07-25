Inspectors at Ohio State Fair shut down 5 rides — 1 permanently — after finding corrosion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Four rides were temporarily shut down while one is permanently disqualified from operating at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.
Ohio Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shelby Croft said Kissel’s Military Base after corrosion was found during the inspector’s initial visual check.
Croft confirmed the ride never operated at the fair.
Croft said Kissel’s Military Base is not owned by the new State Fair amusement company called Talley Amusements.
Rather, it was manufactured by Chance Rides and subcontracted from Kissel Amusement/Entertainment based in Kentucky, according to Croft.
Croft said it is common practice for an amusement ride company to subcontract some of its rides.
According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Kissel’s Military Base most recently operated at a Kentucky fair and arrived at the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday.
After it was assembled, the inspectors climbed the ride and found the corrosion the next day, according to Croft.
Croft said Ohio’s Director of Agriculture Dorothy Pelanda decided to disqualify the ride:
“Safety is our number one priority. This is why we have the stringent inspection process that we do. The ride does not meet our standards and, therefore, will not operate at the Ohio State Fair.”
The ride will be disassembled and removed, according to Croft.
Croft said the other four rides are still moving through the inspection processes and have yet to open.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture did not confirm what inspectors found on the other four rides.
